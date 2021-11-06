Hongkong Land (OTC:HKHGF) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. (OTC:HKHGF) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.54. Approximately 2,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Hongkong Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.53.

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

