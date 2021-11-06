H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for H&R Block in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.77. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for H&R Block’s FY2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

H&R Block stock opened at $25.24 on Thursday. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.52.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 558.32% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.41%.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

