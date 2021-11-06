H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.13

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.13 and traded as high as C$17.20. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$17.10, with a volume of 744,424 shares trading hands.

HR.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.50 price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.18.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.93 billion and a PE ratio of 7.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.84.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

