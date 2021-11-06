I/O Coin Achieves Market Cap of $2.35 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 6th. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $1,979.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.57 or 0.00310641 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00014650 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003932 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,208,865 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

