Impossible Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.72 Million (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. During the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.72 million and $126,051.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00002338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00083814 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00081356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00099111 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,523.60 or 0.07274360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,135.48 or 0.99919489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00022139 BTC.

