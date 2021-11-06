Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,107 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Independent Bank Group worth $23,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,503,000 after purchasing an additional 68,752 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,247,000 after purchasing an additional 229,916 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 912,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,086 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,947.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.29 and a 12-month high of $80.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.64.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.93%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

