Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Trading 0.1% Higher

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $26.18. Approximately 2,811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 20,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,065,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000.

