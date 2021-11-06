Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP) Shares Up 0%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP) shot up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.47 and last traded at $28.47. 291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.46.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XTAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

