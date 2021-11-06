Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Issues Earnings Results

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

NYSE:IBP traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.65. 194,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,121. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.93. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $140.58. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

In other news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $11,507,884.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,028 shares of company stock worth $22,319,435. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Installed Building Products stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of Installed Building Products worth $21,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

