InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of InterContinental Hotels Group worth $26,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $72.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.19 and a beta of 1.25. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $75.20.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

