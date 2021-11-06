Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,139.75

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,139.75 ($27.96) and traded as high as GBX 2,300 ($30.05). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 2,292 ($29.95), with a volume of 359,460 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,145 ($28.02) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,156.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of £6.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.55.

In related news, insider Davies of Abersoch acquired 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,119 ($27.68) per share, with a total value of £37,612.25 ($49,140.65).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

