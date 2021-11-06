Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM)’s share price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.86 and last traded at $26.86. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 401,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.49% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

