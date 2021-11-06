Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Trading Up 2.2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS)’s stock price was up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.93 and last traded at $26.93. Approximately 150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 100,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.