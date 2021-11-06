InvestDigital Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $99,451.00 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 6th. InvestDigital has a market capitalization of $188,933.77 and $99,451.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One InvestDigital coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00051731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.00266773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00097740 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

InvestDigital Profile

InvestDigital is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 113,220,014 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.