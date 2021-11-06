Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $291.24

Investec Group (LON:INVP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 291.24 ($3.81) and traded as high as GBX 339.30 ($4.43). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 330.20 ($4.31), with a volume of 593,687 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 303.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 291.24. The firm has a market cap of £3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10.

In other news, insider Fani Titi purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £757,500 ($989,678.60).

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

