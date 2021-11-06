Investors Buy High Volume of Innovate Call Options (NYSE:VATE)

Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,486 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,854% compared to the average daily volume of 118 call options.

NYSE:VATE opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.07. Innovate has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Innovate (NYSE:VATE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Innovate had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovate stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovate Corp (NYSE:VATE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 826,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Innovate at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innovate

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.

