Investors Buy Large Volume of Profound Medical Call Options (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 5,020 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,942% compared to the typical daily volume of 165 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $28.97.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.12% and a negative net margin of 333.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Profound Medical will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PROF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Profound Medical from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Profound Medical in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the first quarter worth about $250,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 9.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 18.7% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the second quarter worth about $430,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

