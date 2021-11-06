Investors Purchase High Volume of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Call Options (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 14,746 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,131% compared to the typical daily volume of 661 call options.
Several research analysts have issued reports on VLRS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.
Shares of VLRS stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.
Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.