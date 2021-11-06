IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will announce earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.48. IQVIA posted earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year earnings of $8.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $8.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $10.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IQVIA.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share.

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus boosted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $247.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $265.34.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IQVIA (IQV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.