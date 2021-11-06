iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,033 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $25,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $129.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.15. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

