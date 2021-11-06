ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.49

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $60.49 and traded as low as $57.72. ITOCHU shares last traded at $57.94, with a volume of 13,676 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITOCHU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average is $60.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.47.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ITOCHU by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 406,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in ITOCHU by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in ITOCHU during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in ITOCHU by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 274,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 51,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
ITOCHU Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)
ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.
Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.