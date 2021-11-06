ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.49

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $60.49 and traded as low as $57.72. ITOCHU shares last traded at $57.94, with a volume of 13,676 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITOCHU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average is $60.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.47.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.26. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ITOCHU Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ITOCHU by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 406,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in ITOCHU by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in ITOCHU during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in ITOCHU by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 274,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 51,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

