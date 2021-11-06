ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $713.75 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will report $713.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $685.50 million to $746.80 million. ITT posted sales of $708.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

ITT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

NYSE ITT opened at $104.02 on Friday. ITT has a twelve month low of $64.69 and a twelve month high of $104.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ITT by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

