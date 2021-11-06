Ixcoin (IXC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $107.00

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded up 37.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Ixcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ixcoin has a total market cap of $2.94 million and $107.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ixcoin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin Coin Profile

Ixcoin (IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,222,046 coins. The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

