James Latham (LON:LTHM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,154.16

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,154.16 ($15.08) and traded as high as GBX 1,288 ($16.83). James Latham shares last traded at GBX 1,255 ($16.40), with a volume of 4,767 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £249.76 million and a P/E ratio of 16.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,241.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,154.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

About James Latham (LON:LTHM)

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

