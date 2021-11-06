JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.90

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and traded as high as $14.07. JBS shares last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 103,114 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.04.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. JBS had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter.

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

