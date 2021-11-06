Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Huntsman in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntsman’s FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.21.

NYSE HUN opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Huntsman by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 193,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Huntsman by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,495 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 514,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,827,000 after acquiring an additional 39,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

