Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on loanDepot, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of loanDepot in a report released on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

LDI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

NYSE LDI opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of loanDepot by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $997,000. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 216,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $1,379,837.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

