JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) to Issue Dividend of $0.25

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from JMP Group’s previous dividend of $0.04.

JMP Group has a payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect JMP Group to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Get JMP Group alerts:

JMP stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $7.70. 527,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,984. JMP Group has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $153.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94.

JMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research downgraded JMP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised JMP Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $28,232.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn H. Tongue sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $74,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,475.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,759 shares of company stock valued at $124,471. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JMP Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) by 291.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of JMP Group worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients, and alternative asset management products and services to institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. It operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Investment.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.