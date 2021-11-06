John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $165.52 on Friday. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $85.67 and a 12 month high of $166.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.25 and its 200-day moving average is $143.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

In other news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total value of $374,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total value of $41,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,400 shares of company stock valued at $505,601 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,375,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,385,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,451 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,583,000 after purchasing an additional 111,789 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 954,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

