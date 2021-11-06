JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,750,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,955 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.1% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $583,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after buying an additional 1,513,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,222,281,000 after buying an additional 1,137,615 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,639,000 after buying an additional 1,199,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,569,000 after buying an additional 743,975 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

NYSE JPM opened at $168.05 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $102.39 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.27 and a 200 day moving average of $159.32. The company has a market capitalization of $496.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

