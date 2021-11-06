JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:JMG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $131.80

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 131.80 ($1.72) and traded as high as GBX 135.60 ($1.77). JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 135.60 ($1.77), with a volume of 1,531,561 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 131.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 132.06. The company has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83.

Get JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.04%.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.