KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND)

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Scientific Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.37). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Scientific Industries’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS SCND opened at $6.50 on Thursday. Scientific Industries has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07.

About Scientific Industries

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment. It operates through the following segments: Benchtop Laboratory Equipment and Bioprocessing Systems. The Benchtop Laboratory Equipment segment manufactures and markets standard equipment for research in university and pharmacy laboratories sold through equipment distributors and online.The Bioprocessing Systems segment deals with the development and sublicensing of bioprocessing systems and products for research in university and industrial laboratories.

