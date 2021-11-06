Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) issued its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Kimco Realty updated its FY21 guidance to $1.36-1.37 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $1.360-$1.370 EPS.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.34. 4,593,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,028,632. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.49. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 75.56%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

