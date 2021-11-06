Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
KGFHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, July 16th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $8.99 on Friday. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.
About Kingfisher
Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
