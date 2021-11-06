Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 641.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,799 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,067 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 760.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 697.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,708 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total value of $1,988,493.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,462 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.27.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $216.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.28. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $218.49. The company has a market cap of $102.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.