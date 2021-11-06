Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.48

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and traded as low as $8.85. Konica Minolta shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 329 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Konica Minolta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Konica Minolta alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.