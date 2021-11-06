Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.20

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and traded as low as $3.04. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 165,180 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KKPNY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded Koninklijke KPN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke KPN currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

