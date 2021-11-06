Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Stock Price Up 9%

Shares of Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) rose 9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 74,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 46,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.45 price target (up previously from C$2.00) on shares of Kontrol Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89.

Kontrol Technologies Corp. provides energy efficiency solutions and technologies to commercial energy consumers in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartSite, a building energy software technology to assist in the operation and management of complex heating, ventilation, and cooling systems for factories, large multi-residential, commercial, and mission critical buildings; SmartSuite that connects into existing building automation systems and also communicate with utilities; and BioCloud, a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne pathogens for various applications, such as classrooms, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation, offices, break rooms, and others defined spaces.

