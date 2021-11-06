Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 83.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Lannett updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:LCI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.29. 594,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,571. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. Lannett has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $96.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lannett stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.72% of Lannett worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LCI. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

