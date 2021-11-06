Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.34

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$42.34 and traded as high as C$42.74. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$42.25, with a volume of 138,711 shares traded.

LB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cormark dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.30.

The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.34.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$254.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$249.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

