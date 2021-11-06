Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $776.06

Shares of Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 776.06 ($10.14) and traded as high as GBX 791 ($10.33). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 788 ($10.30), with a volume of 157,034 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 776.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 765.61. The company has a market capitalization of £968.56 million and a P/E ratio of 3.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.13%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

