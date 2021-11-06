LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 5.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in LCI Industries by 10.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries stock opened at $150.62 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $112.54 and a 12 month high of $156.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.56.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

