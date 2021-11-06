LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 767,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.04% of LCI Industries worth $100,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LCII. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in LCI Industries by 121.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 39.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 64.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 63,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,340,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.40.

NYSE LCII opened at $150.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $112.54 and a 52-week high of $156.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.56.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.