LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.39. 8,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 40,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 834,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,974,000. LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF comprises about 3.4% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned about 36.28% of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

