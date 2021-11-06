Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,921.17

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,921.17 ($25.10) and traded as high as GBX 2,335 ($30.51). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 2,240 ($29.27), with a volume of 81,549 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,965 ($25.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 48.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,251.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,921.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.
Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile (LON:LIO)
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
