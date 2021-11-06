Litentry (LIT) Market Capitalization Achieves $132.46 Million

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Litentry coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.86 or 0.00007837 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Litentry has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Litentry has a market capitalization of $132.46 million and $22.31 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00051877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.43 or 0.00250757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00100514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012010 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Litentry Coin Profile

Litentry (CRYPTO:LIT) is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,267,479 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Litentry Coin Trading

