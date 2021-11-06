LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,468 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.75% of LiveRamp worth $23,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 160,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 575.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,436,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,545 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 326.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 146,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 111,749 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 373,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,519,000 after purchasing an additional 39,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

RAMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.10.

In other news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LiveRamp stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.47 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.98.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.