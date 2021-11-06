Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $267,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBPH opened at $6.42 on Friday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. On average, research analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

