Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.84

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.84 and traded as high as $16.94. Loop Industries shares last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 136,346 shares changing hands.

LOOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $742.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Equities research analysts expect that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the first quarter worth $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the first quarter worth $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the first quarter worth $131,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the second quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

