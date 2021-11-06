LPL Financial LLC Acquires 10,482 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Global Medical REIT worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $17.40.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GMRE shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

